lisa-ashton,-scott-waites-and-nick-kenny-among-final-31-tour-card-winners-at-pdc-q-school

The 31 Tour Card winners from PDC Q School 2020 have been confirmed with some big names additions to the tour for this year, but also plenty of recongisable faces missing out.

After a dramatic final day in UK Q School in Wigan and European Q School in Hildesheim, the final three automatic cards were dished out, while it was a nervy wait for many to see if they had got through on the Order of Merits or not.

Lisa Ashton has made history by becoming the first female player to win a Tour Card through Q School as she grabbed the 12th and final place on the UK Order of Merit with just one win on the final day enough to get her over the line.

Can’t quite believe it but I’ve only gone and won a PDC Tour Card! Thank you to everyone for you best wishes and support, and especially to my sponsors Looking forward to the next two years now 🎯#QSchool #HereComeTheGirls — Lisa Ashton ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LisaAshton180) January 19, 2020

‘I was sat there all day with people trying to work out if I had qualified so I just said ‘tell me at the end, I can’t deal with the stress!’ Ashton said after securing her Tour Card.

‘So when I found out I’d done it, that was a great moment.

‘I want to play all the tournaments I can. I’m going to have a damn good go at whoever I play, they need to be ready.

‘To come through a field of over 500 men, I couldn’t be any happier.’

The final two automatic cards in Wigan went to BDO stars Scott Waites and Nick Kenny who will come to the PDC with serious reputations in tow.

Waites is a two-time BDO world champion, while Kenny is known as one of the rising stars of the organisation and averaged 110.5 to beat Scott Taylor in the final game of Q School, guaranteeing his card. That huge average was the highest of anyone over the final Sunday.

UK Q School Tour Card Winners Automatic Winners Jason Lowe

Gary Blades

Kai Fan Leung

Bradley Brooks

Jeff Smith

Aaron Beeney

Nick Kenny

Scott Waites Order of Merit Adam Hunt Ryan Murray Peter Jacques Damon Heta Andy Hamilton Alan Tabern Wayne Jones William Borland Martin Atkins Steve Brown Darren Penhall Lisa Ashton

Steve Brown remarkably made it through on the Order of Merit despite skipping the final day due to work commitments abroad with the JDC, in his position as chairman.

The Bomber was a regular contender in the PDC around 2010/11, making the last 16 of the World Matchplay and Grand Prix and will return to the tour this year.

Veterans of the PDC Tour and major championships, Wayne Jones, Andy Hamilton and Alan Tabern are all also back for another shot at the big time.

The unluckiest players in the UK event were Steve Hine, Wes Newton, Tony Newell and Stephen Burton, who all missed out on the countback rule.

The four players managed the same points as Penhall and Ashton, but missed out by the narrowest of margins.

It was ultimately an unsuccessful weekend for a few notable names including Paul Nicholson, Scott Mitchell, Jim Williams, Fallon Sherrock, Keane Barry, Tony O’Shea, Lorraine Winstanley, John Part, Alan Norris, Mark Dudbridge, Mikuru Suzuki and Darryl Fitton.

BDO World Championship finalist Williams left himself too much to do on the final day but will count himself unlucky to have been beaten by Kenny, averaging 102.2 in defeat on Sunday.

The weekend is another blow for the struggling BDO, with star names of Ashton, Waites and Kenny all jumping ship to the PDC and calling time on their careers in the BDO as a result.

In the European event, Germany’s Stefefn Siepmann beat BDO number one Wesley Harms to win the final automatic card, although Harms also won through the Order of Merit.

No player missed out on countback on the Euro event, but Zoran Lerchbacher and Cody Harris were both just one point away.





UK Q School Tour Card Winners Automatic Winners Harold Leitinger

Mike de Decker

Karel Sedlacek

Stefefn Siepmann Order of Merit Dirk van Duivenbode Wesley Harms Derk Telnekes Martijn Kleermaker Daniel Larsson Boris Krcmar Krzystof Kciuk

Recognisable names to miss out in Germany included Richard Veenstra, Ronny Huybrechts, Michael Unterbuchner, Jose Justicia, Willem Mandigers and Mario Vandenbogaerde.

The first chance for all the new Tour Card holders to strut their stuff will be on 8 February at Barnsley Metrodome at Players Championship 1.

The full Order of Merit standings are available here.

