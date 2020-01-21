lisa-ashton-interview:-‘how-did-i-celebrate-becoming-the-first-woman-to-qualify-for-the-pdc-pro-tour?-a-chinese-takeaway-and-a-cup-of-tea’

Conveniently for Lisa Ashton, Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre is no more than a short half-hour hop across the M61 from her home in Bolton.
So after making history on Sunday as the first woman ever to make it through qualifying to earn a place on the main Professional Darts Corporation’s Pro Tour, there was little delay to her celebrations when she left the sports hall that had served as the scene of her triumph.
“My family were like: ‘What do you want to do to celebrate?’” she told Telegraph Sport. “And I said I just wanted to go home and have a brew.
“It was all so stressful, I just needed a brew to calm down. So I went home, my family came round and we had a Chinese takeaway and a brew. I was in heaven. It tasted like champagne to me.”
The mundanity of the playing arena, and subsequent lack of revelry, could scarcely be more out of sync with the enormity of a moment that will change Ashton’s life – hopefully forever, but certainly for the two years her Tour card is guaranteed for.
It is 15 years since Ashton, 49, first stepped up to the oche, inspired by her four older brothers who all played the game. Now a four-time women’s world champion, her siblings refuse to challenge her and she has progressed far beyond the men in her family to the best male players in the world.
Her achievement capped a momentous few weeks for female darts. First, Fallon Sherrock captured global attention when becoming the first woman ever to win a match at the PDC World Championships, the sport’s most prestigious competition.Then Ashton emerged from a Q-School field of more than 500 – 484 of which were men – to earn one of 20 spots available for the Pro Tour.
It will undoubtedly necessitate huge alterations to her day-to-day life. Despite her No 1 position in the women’s world rankings, for the past couple of years Ashton has squeezed practice in between looking after her granddaughter and helping care for her mother and husband. The step up to the darts big time will require total devotion to her sport, but it is a challenge she is relishing.
“My life is going to change a lot because I’m going to have to play more hours and give more commitment to darts – it’s another level to what I’m used to,” she said.
“I won’t be able to do all the family life I’ve been doing. I’ll have to play during the day. I’ll have to turn professional.
“I know I have to do the hard work now and push my level even higher against these men and see how far I can go.
“No disrespect to any of the ladies, but we do play better against the men. I think it’s because we know we have to because they are stronger – they are hitting higher scores, so it’s pushing us.
“Every step is a new challenge. That’s what I like about it. I’m not there just to make up the numbers. Let them worry about me and not me worry about them.”
The financial benefits are almost certain to prove highly significant. While the total pot for this year’s BDO Women’s World Championships was just £26,500, every European Tour event on the PDC Pro Tour has a prize fund of £140,000 and every Players Championships £75,000.
Consider also the perilous state of the female game in general. Despite Sherrock’s recent achievements at Alexandra Palace – which Ashton says “put ladies darts on the map” – the landscape for women’s darts is worryingly uncertain.
The only female-only tour is run by a BDO body blighted by financial problems, with players unsure what tournaments will even be held this year. In such a climate, and off the back of recent high-profile successes, Ashton says she would love the PDC to introduce a tour for the world’s best women.
“The ladies are coming through, so hopefully with Fallon and me and others having a go, hopefully Barry Hearn [PDC chairman] might do a little ladies tour,” she said.
“The opportunity is there. Fallon has shown she can play and she’s opened doors to ladies darts to show that we are ready to compete.”