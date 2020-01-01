lisa-armstrong-shares-emotional-tribute-to-father-derek-as-she-celebrates-first-new-year-since-his-death

Lisa Armstrong has shared an emotional tribute to her late father Derek, revealing the tattoo she got inked in his honour.

The makeup artist, who was previously married to Ant McPartlin, lost her father back in May 2019 to cancer.

Sharing a snap of her dad, she wrote: ‘Always with me and forever in my heart….. #dad #RIP #Theydaythefirstisthehardest #hurls #ohana.’

The 43-year-old also shared a photo of her tattoo, which reads ‘Ohana’ (Hawaiian for ‘family’).

Her friends sent supportive messages, with Alan Carr telling her: ‘Aww bless you! Stay strong,’ while Strictly’s Katya Jones commented heart emojis.

Lisa has been in the midst of a divorce from her ex-husband Ant, with it recently being claimed that she would be ‘crushed’ if he proposes to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

‘Lisa feels as if every time something good happens right now Ant manages to ruin it,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘She is preparing herself for an announcement in the New Year that Ant and Anne Marie are engaged.

‘She knows it’ll be crushing but she’s anticipating it which she hopes won’t be as much of a blow if it does.’

The make-up artist, 43, and I’m A Celebrity presenter, 44, divorced in October 2018 after 23 years together, with Ant moving on with his former assistant Anne-Marie shortly after announcing their split in early 2018.

The Geordie TV star now lives with Anne-Marie in a £6 million London pad with her two children and their dogs.

They officially divorced in October last year, but they’ve still in the process of dividing up their assets.

However, Lisa’s not standing for any comments from trolls about their situation.

The make-up artist responded to a fan’s tweet which read: ‘How can 31 million, not be enough for you?! It’s enough for both me and my family put together for life. Just sayin’.

Lisa responded: ‘Don’t believe the lies #justsaying’.

She is said to have turned down a multi-million pound settlement offer from Ant to get their divorce finalised, in favour of having her day in court instead.





