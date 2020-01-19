lisa-armstrong-plays-‘peacemaker’-during-‘eight-hour-divorce-talks-with-ant-mcpartlin’

Lisa Armstrong reportedly played ‘peacemaker’ during an eight-hour long meeting with Ant McPartlin about their divorce.

The Strictly make-up artist was seen walking into a building, thought to be her lawyer’s office at 10.30am and didn’t leave until 6.30pm, The Sun reported.

The 43-year-old was ‘nice and civil’ during the talks, leaving Ant ‘massively relieved’ to draw a line under things, sources claimed.

Discussing the chat, an insider said: ‘It was civil, nice and pleasant throughout and by the end of it all they can now move forward with their lives.

‘She was certainly the peacemaker but there was willingness on both sides to press ahead and move on.’

They added: ‘It’s a massive relief for Ant – and Dec – as it’s been hanging over both of them for such a long time.’

The meeting had allegedly been planned to take place at the end of January but Lisa brought it forward after returning from spending Christmas and New Year in Mexico with her family.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Ant for comment.

Lisa last week slammed claims that she’d been awarded £31million in their divorce settlement.

A report in The Sun had alleged that Ant, 44, and Lisa had come to an agreement over their divorce settlement which claimed Ant would hand over ‘more than half his £50million fortune’.

Lisa denied the claims, tweeting: ‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…’ and ‘I deny it cos it’s not true….’

The couple had married in July 2006 and announced they were divorcing almost 12 years later, in January 2018.

Just days later, the make-up artist liked several tweets branding her ex ‘sy and spineless’ and which suggested that money was of little importance in comparison to the emotional cost of the break-up.

One tweet she liked read: ‘I bet the money means nothing in some respects, it certainly can’t buy the respect she deserves or make up for the sy spineless way he scurried off & tried to silence her.

‘Whatever the sum is I’m sure it will be put to much better use & I wish her all the best.’

Another tweet she liked read: ‘Why do people care what you get, no amount of money big or small can change the fact a heart was broken’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig went to Dwayne Johnson for workout tips ahead of Bad Boys For Life

MORE: Pussycat Dolls star Carmit Bachar endured years of operations in tough health battle before finding fame





