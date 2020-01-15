Lisa Armstrong denies ‘£31m settlement’ from Ant McPartlin amid claims they reached agreement 2 years after split

Lisa Armstrong has slammed reports she’s been awarded £31million in a divorce settlement with Ant McPartlin, two years after the pair split.

Earlier tonight, it was alleged a divorce settlement was inked on Tuesday that will see the Britian’s Got Talent host hand over ‘more than half his £50million fortune’.

It was reported the presenter and his make-up artist ex were ‘hurtling towards court’ but managed to come to an agreement during a face-to-face meeting in London on Tuesday.

However, as The Sun’s report landed online, Lisa posted on Twitter and vehemently denied the details.

‘Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…’ she wrote in part in regards to a fan who posted the original article and claimed it was ‘well deserved’.

Tonight a source insisted to the publication there was no acrimony in the alleged meeting, with the pair able to ‘move on’.

‘Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday,’ the source alleged. ‘Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.’

They continued: ‘He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on.

‘For Lisa, the start of a new decade gave her a fresh mindset. It’s been tough but it’s time to move on.’

The source added the pair both ‘wanted it resolved’ and they ‘walk away contented’.

It was also claimed Lisa would keep the former couple’s £5m marital home in West London and share custody of their beloved Labrador Hurley.

While claiming it will ‘take a few weeks to tie up the loose ends’ a decree absolute will be issued, as the source said: ‘Neither of them could keep living with something so toxic hanging over them.’

Ant and Lisa married in July 2006 and, after they announced they were divorcing in January 2018 following 11 years of marriage, their union legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing in October that year.

Metro.co.uk contacted reps for both Lisa and Ant for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong ‘will be crushed’ if ex-husband Ant McPartlin proposes to Anne-Marie Corbett at Christmas

MORE: Caroline Flack’s Love Island exit sparks double standards row as ITV bosses supported Ant McPartlin over drink-drive arrest





