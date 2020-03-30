Lionsgate Layoffs Hit Distribution & Marketing Departments

March 30, 2020
Lionsgate

Deadline has confirmed that Lionsgate has put re-structuring in effect in their film marketing and distribution departments, laying off a company wide number in the teens according to a source familiar with the matter. I understand this was in the works for some time, and in no way related to the great COVID-19 recession which is causing a number of furloughs and layoffs nationwide.
From what we understand, no other layoffs are planned.
