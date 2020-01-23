lioness-nearly-sliced-in-half-by-poacher’s-metal-snare

These horrific photos of a lion, giraffe and elephant trapped in snares lay bare the heartbreaking reality of poaching in Africa.

Wire snares can cause an animal unimaginable pain as they tighten the more it struggles to get free.

Once trapped, the snares slow the animal down, stopping their ability to eat, care for their young and stay safe from predators.

WARNING: This article contains distressing images of injured animals

In one shocking incident in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park, a lioness was sliced open by a metal cord that tightly wrapped around her torso.

Thankfully, she was found by rescuers from the Uganda Conservation Foundation who put her to sleep and carefully removed the embedded wire.

But it’s not just lions who are affected, snares can trap some of Uganda’s biggest animals too.

The endangered Rothschild’s giraffe and African elephant are also being caught in indiscriminate traps laid by people in search of bushmeat.

There are fewer than 2,000 Rothschild’s giraffes remaining worldwide, and their decline has sparked urgent action from animal charities in Africa and the UK.

Send a Cow and Tusk are two charities taking on the plight of poaching by helping families living around Murchison Falls to grow their own food, confidence and aspirations.

They have combined resources for the Living with Wildlife project to lift locals out of poverty, the poverty, the main cause of poaching around Murchison Falls.

The appeal aims to raise enough funds to support more than 7,000 families learn sustainable ways of making a living.

Paul Stuart, CEO of Send a Cow, said: ‘We must empower and equip local communities with the tools and knowledge to overcome poverty.

‘This will not only help families to transform their lives but will also reduce cases of poaching.

‘By donating to the Living with Wildlife appeal you can help to do just this, protecting both people and endangered species.’

Dan Bucknell from Tusk added: ‘This will enable Murchison Falls National Park to become a place where wildlife and people can thrive side by side for generations to come.’

Donations to the Living with Wildlife project will be doubled by the UK government if made before April 14.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said: ‘I am proud that UK aid is backing the Living with Wildlife appeal to help build sustainable businesses in Uganda that will work to preserve the country’s unique natural environment.

‘Through UK aid the government will double donations from the British public, meaning their generosity will go twice as far.’