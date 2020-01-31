lionel-messi-shines-as-barcelona-thrash-leganes-to-reach-copa-del-rey-quarter-finals

Barcelona sealed their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals thanks to an emphatic 5-0 win at home to Leganes on Thursday night.

After struggling to overcome Segunda B side UD Ibiza last week with Lionel Messi left at home, coach Quique Setien called up the Argentine attacker for this one and he started in the last-16 clash

Antoine Griezmann, who had netted both goals in the comeback win in Ibiza, gave Barca the lead inside four minutes as he controlled a ball from Nelson Semedo and slid a low shot into the corner from inside the area on the right.

Griezmann saw another ruled out for a questionable offside shortly afterwards, when he converted from close range after Arturo Vidal had seen a shot saved.

Defender Clement Lenglet later made it 2-0 just short of the half-hour mark as he glanced in a header from a very tight angle from a corner.

Apart from an attempt by Martin Braithwaite which flew just wide inside 30 seconds of the start, Barca had been in complete control and Leganes rarely looked like scoring.

Messi made it 3-0 after 59 minutes, when he was set up by Vidal, lost the ball briefly but got it back and hit a shot which clipped the heel of a Leganes defender and found its way into the net.

Substitute Arthur Melo got in the act 11 minutes from time, when he dispatched a loose ball after Ansu Fati had seen a shot saved by Ivan Cuellar and a Messi effort had been blocked by Chidozie Awaziem.

And there was still time for another as another substitute, Ivan Rakitic, slid a low ball pass through for Messi and the Argentine rounded Cuellar before smashing a fierce shot into the roof of the net after 88 minutes.

Barca advance to the last eight of the Copa del Rey and will learn the identity of their quarter-final rival in Friday’s draw.

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona and Leganes. We will bring you the latest team news in the build-up to kick-off.

Team news Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona’s squad for tonight’s Copa del Rey clash at home to Leganes. The Argentine attacker did not feature at all as Quique Setien’s side came from behind to beat Segunda B side UD Ibiza on the island in their cup debut last week, but will feature in the last-16 clash at Camp Nou. Young midfielder Riqui Puig is not in the 18-man squad for the Copa game. The 20-year-old was used in each of Setien’s first two matches in charge, but missed the trip to Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday through illness. Another exciting youngster, midfielder Alex Collado, is on the list after he made a late substitute appearance at Mestalla.. Goalkeeper Neto and winger Ousmane Demebele are also still sidelined. Another attacker, Carles Perez, moved to Roma on Thursday, while there is no place in the 18 for young right-back Moussa Wague.

Predicted XIs With the below in mind, here’s how we expect the teams to line up this evening. Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo; Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Rakitic, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati Leganes XI: Cuellar; Rosales, Tarin, Bustinza, Silva; Perez, Eraso; Navarro, Oscar, Braithwaite; Carrillo

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Leganes Leganes are currently languishing in the LaLiga relegation zone and should prove no match for Barcelona on the night. Comfortable home win should be on the cards.

New faces at Camp Nou? Quique Setien has admitted he would welcome another striker at Barcelona should the club pull off a January signing. The Catalan giants are trying to add a new recruit this month to offset Luis Suarez’s knee injury that will keep the Uruguay forward out of action for four months. Barcelona will host Leganes in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday, with the club appearing to have failed in a bid to prise Richarlison away from Everton. Negotiations are understood to have broken down on a deal for Valencia’s Rodrigo too, and Setien conceded he would be happy to see a new face arrive before the end of the month. “I am delighted with what I have,” said Setien. “We can’t deny that it would be interesting if another player could arrive. “I depend on those who I have and whoever may arrive is also welcome. “If that doesn’t happen I will be delighted with what I have. If a number nine comes he’ll be welcome. This team is ready to compete on all fronts.”

Setien on Leganes Quique Setien says his Barcelona team must be on their guard after an underwhelming start to life with their new boss. “The reality is that this team can make things difficult for a lot of clubs, they are doing things fairly well despite their position in the table,” said Setien. “What they do they do well. They’ve improved and have another dynamism they didn’t have a couple of months ago. “They can spring a surprise, we need to be completely focused on the fact this is not going to be easy. “I’ve always liked the Copa del Rey. I’m definitely going to try to win it, just like I will try to make us top of La Liga and to win the Champions League.”

Aguirre on Barca Leganes boss Javier Aguirre insisted his side can still carve out the chance of victory, despite Barcelona being the clear favourites. “I would not tell you that we are favourites because I would lie, but we will have our chance at Barcelona,” said Aguirre. “We will try to take advantage of our virtues that we have, the team wants and sees it as a golden opportunity, and it would also be a magnificent boost for La Liga too.”

Messi makes first Copa appearance of season Lionel Messi was left out of Barcelona’s squad for their Copa del Rey clash away to UD Ibiza last week and without him, Quique Setien’s side struggled to a 2-1 win after going behind early on. The Argentine is back in the squad for tonight’s game and also in the starting line-up alongside Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati as Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele miss out through injury.

The players are in the tunnel now and the match will be starting shortly… KICK OFF

Under way at Camp Nou!

1 min: Leganes straight on the attack and almost score inside 30 seconds as a shot is flashed just wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s left-hand post by Martin Braithwaite…

2 mins: Now Barcelona are on the attack down the left through Ansu Fati. The youngster gets to the byline, but his low cross is hacked away bu a Leganes defender…

3 mins: Most of the play now taking place in the Leganes half as Barca start to dominate possession…

GOAL | Barcelona 1-0 Leganes | Antoine Griezmann 4′

GOAL 5 mins: Nelson Semedo gets to the byline on the right and cuts back for Antoine Griezmann. The French forward takes one touch and then slides a low shot into the corner. Easy for Barca and Quique Setien’s side lead at Camp Nou!

6 mins: Barca back on the attack. Arturo Vidal and Messi linking up well centrally. Fati’s cross from the left is cleared…

7 mins: Could be a long night this for Leganes. The visitors clear another ball into the area from deep. Barca totally in control here…

8 mins: Barca on the attack again…

