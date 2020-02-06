Lionel Messi 'loves' life at Barcelona despite public row with Eric Abidal, claims coach Quique Setien

Barcelona coach Quique Setien has calmed fears that Lionel Messi is looking to leave the club after a public row with director Eric Abidal.

The 33-year-old hit back at Abidal on Instagram after the Frenchman, in an interview with Spanish publication Sport, accused the players of “not working hard enough” under previous coach Ernesto Valverde.

Standard Sport understands Manchester City are monitoring the situation regarding Messi’s future, with the Argentinian able to walk as a free agent this summer under the terms of the contract he signed in 2017.

But Setien, who replaced Valverde in January, says the Argentinian star “loves” life at Barcelona and insists his mood has not changed.

“Of course [Messi] is still motivated,” Setien told reporters ahead of the Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash against Athletic Club.

“I have seen him smiling. He seems fine, he loves coming to train, he loves being here, he looks the same as yesterday and the day before.

“Messi has the experience and the capacity to decide about things that he should or should not do. I’m not going to get involved in the life of Messi, or anyone else.

“I’m nobody’s dad, I have to ensure that my players come here, come here happy and that what we provide on the pitch are good for them to grow so that we can continue winning. The other stuff doesn’t bother me at all.”

Abidal reportedly met with Barca officials on Thursday to discuss his future after the incident and while Setien conceded there are “problems” within the club, he is staying out of the matter.

“I know there are always problems in this club and it is the same in every club in the world, I’m sure,” he added.

“You can talk, but talk to me about football, please. I want to have training, prepare for the game and focus.”