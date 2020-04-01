🔥Lingumi app which teaches toddlers to speak English raises £4 million for expansion plans🔥

Start-up fundraising has slowed down during the coronavirus lockdown, with data showing that funding rounds have fallen by 22 per cent recently, but the edtech space appears to be thriving.

UK-based start-up Lingumi, a platform focused on teaching toddlers critical speaking skills, has announced today it has raised £4 million to expand its offering.

Lingumi was started by Toby Mather after his time teaching English to children in Russia and Italy during his language degree. The idea was to give children an early foundation in English, by introducing key grammar and vocabulary to children from the aged two.

How it works is the platform hosts interactive courses focused on one-to-one tutoring. Linguimi says its offering is 95 per cent cheaper than live courses and more flexible too, so parents and children can learn at their own place. The courses include interactive speaking tasks, teacher videos and games.

There’s a big focus on social learning — at the end of each lesson, children watch videos of Lingumi friends speaking the same words and phrases as them, as children benefit from watching and mirroring how their peers talk and act. It’s one of the apps on the Department for Education’s approved early years’ learning list too, along with hand-writing platform Kaligo.

Initially, Lingumi launched in China, focusing on teaching spoken English to non-English speakers but the platform is now used by more than 100,000 families, including in the UK, Germany, Italy, and France, as well as in mainland China and Taiwan. Around 40 per cent of users are playing the lessons daily.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company has seen an increase in new users during the coronavirus crisis. Schools have been closed in the UK for nearly two weeks and parents are seeking ways to keep children entertained and learning at home. There has been a rapid uptake in Europe, with the platform launching daily free activity packs and videos for children and families under lockdown.

The new series A investment was led by Chinese tech fund North Summit Capital, whilst existing investors LocalGlobe and Entrepreneur First also contributed, with the funds dedicated to developing the company’s tech as well as expanding the team.

