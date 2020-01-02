linfield-striker-michael-o’connor-set-to-decide-future-after-sensational-glentoran-swoop







Linfield forward Michael O’Connor.

Striker Michael O’Connor will not be returning to Linfield this month and instead has a big choice on his hands, including the prospect of a sensational switch to the Blues’ Big Two rivals.

The 21-year-old went on loan to Waterford during the summer as part of the deal that brought Bastien Hery to Windsor Park.

It had been expected that O’Connor would return to the Blues squad in the January transfer window but the Belfast Telegraph understands that the Republic of Ireland U21 international will not play for the club again.

Instead, Big Two rivals Glentoran are attempting to lure O’Connor to east Belfast. The club have met Linfield’s £10k asking price to complete the deal this month, although Linfield are unwilling to let the forward depart for their bitter rivals.

If the move is not done in this window, another option open to the player is a pre-contract agreement with the Glens, with the remainder of the season spent back on loan at Waterford.

It’s with the south east side that O’Connor’s other options lies. Waterford chairman Lee Power is also the chief at English League Two side Swindon Town.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that, should O’Connor reject the Glens, there is an option of going back to Waterford for the first half of the 2020 League of Ireland season, signing a pre-contract agreement to join Swindon in the summer.