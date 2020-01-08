linfield-legend-lee-doherty-tells-‘sack-david-healy’-critics-to-get-real







Lee Doherty

David Healy’s position as Linfield manager should not be questioned despite the embarrassing Irish Cup loss to Queen’s University, according to Blues legend Lee Doherty.

Former Linfield and Glenavon captain Doherty, who won the title eight times with the Blues, understands the fans’ frustration, but he believes anyone calling for the manager to be sacked needs a reality check.

Although the shock 2-1 fifth-round defeat at The Dub last Saturday will haunt the players and management for a long time, the champions remain on course to retain the Gibson Cup and will go clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership if they win their game in hand over leaders Cliftonville.

Both title chasers meet in a tasty Solitude showdown on Monday and Healy will expect a response from his men after their pride was shattered by Championship side Queen’s.

Criticism is never far away when you’re a Linfield manager, and Healy will understand the fans’ anger, but there are now no distractions as his men go all guns blazing for the league championship.

There have even been suggestions that Healy is under pressure to hold onto his job but Doherty says that talk is well wide of the mark.

“I’ve heard these rumours David Healy is under pressure,” said the former Northern Ireland international. “Why should he be? He won the league championship as well as the League Cup last season.