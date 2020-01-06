line-up-for-winter-version-of-love-island-revealed

A policeman, a former BGT star and a wealthy land owner are among the hopefuls jetting off to South Africa for series six of Love Island.

ITV has released the starting line-up of islanders for the first ever winter iteration of the hit dating show, which sees a group of lads and girls shack up in the hopes of finding romance – and winning the top cash prize.

Let’s meet this year’s contestants!

Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne Amaning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals her “terror” at taking over on Love Island

Leanne is a customer service advisor from London. She describes herself as “unpredictable, fun and charismatic” and considers her best feature to be her eyes.

She says her ideal man is “someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face”.

Siânnise Fudge, 25

Siânnise Fudge (Credit: ITV)

Bristol beauty consultant Siânnise is after a “tall, dark and handsome” man and admits her celebrity crush is boxer Anthony Joshua.

She says her ultimate turn-off is “arrogance” as she can’t stand “someone who is full of themselves”.

Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess Gale (Credit: ITV)

Twins Eve and Jess, students and VIP hostesses from London, have “so much respect for each other” that they don’t plan to fight over boys when they enter the villa.

Jess says if a guy upsets her sister, he’s “cancelled, in her books” while Eve says she has the “ultimate girl code” and won’t speak to a man again if he upsets Jess.

Shaughna Phillips, 25

Shaughna Phillips (Credit: ITV)

Londoner Shaughna is a democratic services officer who says she’s “chatty, funny and clever”. She rates her looks as a modest yet “solid” 7.5 when she’s “dressed up properly” and thinks her best feature’s her lips.

She says that if she genuinely likes someone in the villa , she plans to “mark her territory” but in a “cool, calm way”.

Sophie Piper, 21

Sophie Piper (Credit: ITV)

Essex girl Sophie is a medical PA, although viewers might recognise her as the sister of This Morning’s Rochelle Humes.

She says her party trick involves balancing Maltesers in her cheek dimples and her New Year’s Resolution is to “try new things”.

Paige Turley, 22

Paige Turley (Credit: ITV)

Paige’s claim to fame is her stint on Britain’s Got Talent, as she appeared on the ITV talent competition back in 2012, when she was 14.

The singer, from West Lothian, says actor Tom Hardy is her celeb crush.

Mike Boateng, 24

Mike Boateng (Credit: ITV)

London lad Mike, who works as a police officer, says it’s his “charm” and “character” that make him perfect for Love Island.

He rates himself an eight out of 10 for looks and thinks he has eyes that “look into your soul”.

Connor Durman, 25

Connor Durman (Credit: ITV)

Connor from Brighton says he’s had “two big relationships, one good, one bad” and thinks he’s “gone through a lot”.

The coffee bean salesman sees himself as “quite honest” and, though keen to avoid making a fool of himself, plans to “go for it” if he likes someone.

Callum Jones, 23

Callum Jones (Credit: ITV)

Northerner Callum says he will be bringing his “builder’s banter” to the villa.

The scaffolder, from Manchester, thinks it’s best to live by the bro code and insists he will “go to a guy and speak to them first” if the air needed clearing before making moves on a girl.

Nas Majeed, 23

Nas Majeed (Credit: ITV)

London builder Nas, who has a degree in sports science, considers himself to be “very different to guys who have been on the show before”.

He thinks his worst habit is “laughing in awkward situations” and admits it “never goes down well”.

Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie Williams (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Caroline Flack flies to LA to ‘find herself’ ahead of her assault trial in March

Land owner Ollie, heir to the huge Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, isn’t pulling any punches as his New Year’s Resolution is to win Love Island.

He describes himself as “traditional” and prefers to meet his dates in real life, rather than through social media or dating apps.

– Love Island series six will start on January 12 at 9pm on ITV2

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.