lindy-mcdowell:-major-coup-that-will-certainly-boost-queen’s-profile

That Hillary Rodham Clinton, former First Lady and former Democratic candidate for the US Presidency herself, has been appointed chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast is an undoubted coup for that institution and a massive boost to its prestige.

Should we be surprised, though? Not really.

The Clintons – both Hillary (72) and her husband Bill, the 42nd US White House incumbent – have long shown a genuine interest in Northern Ireland and the peace process.

Mrs Clinton says she regards her new appointment as “a great privilege”. The feeling is surely mutual.

Although her role is largely ceremonial – she is the university’s 11th chancellor and, gratifyingly for a feminist like herself, its first female one – she will be an impressive ambassador for Queen’s. Whatever you think of the woman, she is a worker.

And although she has been accused in the past of exaggerating her role in the peace process, she was undeniably genuine in her own efforts and in her support of the work of others, including her husband Bill and US special envoy George Mitchell.

The Clintons first came to Northern Ireland back in November 1995. They were accompanied by their then-15-year-old daughter Chelsea.