lindsay-lohan’s-mum-dina-lohan-arrested-for-allegedly-driving-while-drunk

Dina Lohan has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk after crashing her car on Saturday night.

The 57-year-old, who is best known as Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was arrested following a traffic collision in Long Island, New York.

The Nassau County Police Department revealed that the TV personality crashed her car, a 2016 Mercedes, into the side of another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Unfortunately for Lohan, the woman in the other car followed her to her house, where the police were then sent to arrest her.

According to TMZ, the police officer who found Lohan claims he smelled alcohol on her breath, even saying that she was so ‘unsteady’ on her face she face planted the ground.

This is not Lohan’s first DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) charge, as the Celebrity Big Brother star was arrested in 2013 for speeding and driving under the influence while also in Long Island.

As a result, this second arrest means the charge will be upped to a felony and more serious crime if convicted.

Following the arrest, the mother-of-four appeared in court on Sunday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges ahead of the case kicking off on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, Lohan’s attorney Mark Heller said: ‘Dina Lohan and I appeared in the First District Court today. We entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges.

‘We will be back in court this coming Wednesday, and we look forward to contesting the claims that have been made against her, which include a drunk driving charge.’

He added that Lohan had been charged for ‘drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Dina’s representatives in search of comment.





