lindsay-lohan’s-big-career-comeback

Lindsay Lohan is ready for a musical resurgence.

The troubled former child star, who dabbled in music in the early 2000s, announced her next project on Instagram last week.

The Lohan fan Instagram account named “World of Lindsay Lohan” posted a throwback video of the Mean Girls star singing on stage with the caption, “Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Lohan, who responded in the comments section with “end of feb!”

media_camera Lindsay Lohan at last year’s Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Lohan released her first studio album titled Speak in 2004. After her second album, A Little More Personal (Raw), peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 chart, fans began questioning when there would be a third.

Singer Ne-Yo raved about Lohan’s work ethic after her release of the single Bossy in 2008.

“She did a fantastic job. She actually did a much better job than I thought she was going to do, to be honest – I was sceptical at first. But she was on time, motivated and focused,” he said at the time.

Last year, Lohan launched a reality TV series on MTV titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The show chronicled how Lohan was determined to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Lohan was also a panellist on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

media_camera Cody Simpson won The Masked Singer Australia. Picture: Ten

Pals of the 33-year-old said the former child actress, who was the subject of tabloid fodder for years due to substance abuse and several arrests, is a changed woman.

“I feel she’s come a long way,” Sara Tariq told Fox News. “And obviously, it’s different for her because everything she does has been documented in her life. Everybody has moments, and I just think that she has come a long way. It’s super positive.”

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Lindsay Lohan’s big career comeback