lindsay-lohan-released-a-preview-of-her-new-song

It’s no April Fools’ Day joke. Lindsay Lohan offered her followers a snippet of her soon-to-be-released song, “Back to Me.” Set to be released in full on Friday, Lohan posted a clip to all of her social media platforms along with a little bit of background on the tune. People notes that the new song is Lohan’s first official release since 2008’s “Bossy.”

“The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

“I know that everything changes / hard things turn to basics,” Lohan sings on the new track. “Now I’m coming back to me.”

Just yesterday, Lohan posted a video to Instagram telling fans that she was ready to return to the entertainment industry. People notes that all of Lohan’s posts have been deleted to highlight the new song and singular promotional clip, which is captioned with “I’m back” and showcases the words “Evolution of Lindsay Lohan” on a monitor.

During an interview with Andy Cohen back in January, Lohan said she was ready to put the spotlight on herself and jump back into work.

“I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”