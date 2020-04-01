lindsay-lohan-is-back-with-a-new-music-video-sneak-peek

Lindsay Lohan is back! Did she really ever go anywhere? That is up for debate, but now is as good of a time as any for her to tout her imminent return. She isn’t heading back to the big screen though, as far as we know. Instead, she is about to drop a new music video, of which we get a little taster spoon courtesy of her official Instagram.

The footage in the video builds Lindsay Lohan up as a tabloid darling, but it’s been a minute since she’s made the rounds. A scrambled cable signal turns to snow. Through the storm we see the evolution of Lindsay, her name repeated numerous times over paparazzi footage. We see her ghost riding the whip at a gas station. There is a very heavy bit of nostalgia hanging over the whole short video clip that should appease those awaiting a true sequel to Mean Girls or The Parent Trap. Two simple words accompany the teaser.

“I’m back.”

It isn’t quite known what song she is promoting, or if there is even a real music video to go along with it, as no music is heard in the short clip. Lindsay Lohan released two back to back albums with Speak in 2004 and A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005. While we’re pretty sure a new song is imminent, Lohan has not revealed whether or not this new song is part of a larger music project, or if it is being released as a single.

Lindsay Lohan was most recently seen playing Katerina West in the TV Show Sick Note. She also appeared in the movie Among the Shadows. She will next star in the movie Cursed playing Set. Mary Branigan. The movie follows a prominent psychiatrist at a state run hospital wrestling with madness and a dark supernatural force as he and a female police detective race to stop an escaped patient from butchering five people held hostage in a remote mansion.

Early this year, it was announced that Tina Fey is turning her Mean Girls Broadway musical into a movie, which will basically be a remake of the original comedy complete with songs this time around. No casting has been mentioned yet. But we have to imagine that Lindsay Lohan and some of the other original cast members will have to show up in some capacity.

While Mean Girls did get a direct to video sequel with Mean Girls 2, none of the original cast showed back up. There has been talk of a true sequel happening, but that never came to fruition. There is a direct sequel in comic book form. For now, we will have to be content just knowing that Lindsay Lohan is indeed back and she is about to drop some kind of music on us all. Hopefully it’s the upbeat kind of song we could all use right about now. This comes direct from Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram.