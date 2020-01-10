linda-robson-reveals-ocd-battle-made-her-‘bath-four-times-a-day’-and-confirms-family-called-police-for-help

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Linda Robson has opened up about her battle with OCD as she made her return to Loose Women.

The 61-year-old actress hasn’t been seen on the daytime show since January amid reports police and medics were called to her home twice in two weeks.

Speaking on the ITV show, the actress revealed that she has been struggling with extreme Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) after having a bad reaction to antidepressants.

‘My OCD kicked into overdrive. At one point I was having four baths a day, I was washing my bedding every day,’ she said.

‘Instead of calming me down, it sent me hyper.’

Linda’s fellow Loose Women were aware of the problem, but things came to a head on a group trip to Ibiza, when she couldn’t let her phone dip below 100 percent battery without charging it.

‘It was like the dimmer switch was turning down,’ Nadia Sawalha said. Our fear was that you might have dementia.’

Things were at their worst around Christmas 2018, with Linda drinking in an attempt to dull antidepressants and saying that she ‘ruined Christmas’ for her family.

The #LooseWomen are 100% #friendshipgoals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qtmYXXtIrV — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 10, 2020

Taking around 16 tablets a day, she confirmed the reports of police being called to her house, after her family were forced to lock her away to protect her.

‘I was shouting out the door “someone let me out” and then the police were called. I think they thought I’d been kidnapped.’

However, things seem to be looking better for Linda, who said she hadn’t drunk in 11 months and is now weaning herself off the tablets after a six week stint in rehab.

‘It’s hard because when you’re not well, someone can help you, if you’ve got a bad leg or sore throat. But when it’s mental illness, you can’t see it.’

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.





