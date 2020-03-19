linda-fairstein-filed-a-lawsuit-for-defamation-against-netflix-for-portraying-her-as-a-‘racist’-in-‘when-they-see-us’!-read-to-know-all-details.

‘When They See Us’ is a web TV series which is created by Ava DuVernay. It premieres on Netflix in four parts in May, 2019. The story is based on events that took place in April 1989, that is, the Central Park jogger case. It depicts 5 suspects who were prosecuted on charges for the sexual assault of a female and their families. This case becomes very famous in US.

Recently, the former prosecutor Linda Fairstein filed a case on Netflix about how she has been portrayed in When They See Us.

Linda Fairstein was shown as the main person behind all such sex crimes at the Manhattan in 1989. The suit filed, alleges that they falsely wanted to portray her as racist. In other words, she was depicted as a ‘racist and unethical villain’ who wanted to jail the children of a particular race at any cost.

She told that every time her character appears she was being portrayed as a villain. A person who was targeted for hatred due to what happened to those five people. She appears to be a mastermind in the last episodes.

After the show, When They See Us was released Linda Fairstein who is a best-selling crime author was dropped by her publisher and agent and the lawsuit claims she also had speaking appearances cancelled, as well as she is losing a significant number of legal consulting jobs. Her reputation as a prosecutor was destroyed. She is facing economic losses, lost career opportunities and also emotional distress.

In the response of this suit, Netflix has responded that the lawsuit was ‘frivolous’ and ‘without merit’. They added, ‘We intend to vigorously defend When They See Us and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series’.