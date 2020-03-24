lincoln-center-theater-postpones-broadway’s-‘flying-over-sunset’-until-fall

Flying Over Sunset, the new Broadway musical by James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Michael Korie that suspended production March 12, will reopen this fall, Lincoln Center Theater announced today.

LCT also will reopen its new Off Broadway opera Intimate Apparel this fall.

“We are proud of these shows and the many talented artists who made them,” said LCT artistic director André Bishop, “and we hope and pray that we will reopen them in the Fall. That is our plan. May better times come to us all.”

Both productions suspended performances when theaters were closed on March 12 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic.

Flying Over Sunset features a book and direction by Lapine, music by Kitt and lyrics by Korie, with choreography by Michelle Dorrance. The musical, about LSD trippers Aldous Huxley, Clare Boothe Luce and Cary Grant, was scheduled to begin previews on March 12 for an opening night of Thursday, April 16. Intimate Apparel, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, began previews on Thursday, February 27 and was scheduled to open Monday, March 23.

Ticket holders to performances for the remainder of the original runs of both productions will automatically receive a refund from their point-of-purchase, with no further action is necessary. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded at the box office once the theater has reopened.

The not-for-profit Lincoln Center Theater is the latest Broadway player to announce post-shutdown plans. Last week, producers for the commercial productions of Hangmen and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff? announced that those productions will not re-open after the COVID-10 shutdown.