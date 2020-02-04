lin-manuel-miranda-has-announced-the-original-cast-hamilton-film-will-come-to-cinemas

Going Out in London Discover

Look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now. After months of teasing, Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that Hamilton is coming to the big screen.

The playwright and composer took to Twitter to confirm that Disney will be releasing the film to cinemas.

A performance of the hit show was filmed in 2016 with the entire original Broadway cast, including Miranda himself, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr and Anthony Ramos.

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015, winning 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer prize for drama, before transferring to the West End in December 2017, and picking up seven Olivier Awards.

It tells the story of United States founding father Alexander Hamilton, inspired by Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography, and traces his life through a groundbreaking rapped- and sung-through production.

The film will be released on October 15 2021 in the US, though there is yet to be confirmation as to the UK release date. We’re willing to wait for it.

Another of Miranda’s musicals, In The Heights, is set to be released this August, starring Ramos from Hamilton’s original cast and directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M Chu.

