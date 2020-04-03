🔥Lin Manuel Miranda and Piers Morgan lead tributes to Bill Withers as music legend dies aged 81🔥

Celebrities have shared heartfelt tributes to Bill Withers after the soul legend died at the age of 81.

The singer behind hits such as Lean On Me, Lovely Day and Ain’t No Sunshine died from heart complications on Monday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved husband and father,” his family said in a statement.

“A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was among the first stars to pay tribute to Withers, hailing him as a “maestro.”

“Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers,” he wrote on Twitter. “What a legacy.”

Producer Mark Ronson praised the musician as “One of the greatest vocalists and songwriters ever.”

DJ Rob Da Bank wrote: “Ah man…. RIP Bill Withers… i cant even think how many times I’ve finished a set or dropped into a set Lovely Day… never get tired of it, never will…”

Piers Morgan said: “Yet more sad news… RIP Bill Withers, 81.

“One of the great singer-songwriters, the maestro behind so many iconic songs like Lean On Me, Lovely Day, Ain’t No Sunshine. Thanks for the music, Bill.”

Chance The Rapper described Withers as “the greatest”, writing: “Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean On Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time.

“My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records at my grandma’s house.”

BBC 6Music presenter and Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne shared a video of Withers performing the track Kissing My Love and said: “What a groove. Rest easy, Bill.”

Guitarist Nile Rodgers praised him as “Class, class and more class.”