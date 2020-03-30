limited-edition-psg-jersey-raises-nearly-$300,000-in-fight-against-corona

Paris Saint-Germain has raised almost $300,000 for Paris hospitals and healthcare staff on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic through the sale of a special-edition home jersey. The jersey features the words “Tous Unis” (All Together) in place of the Accor Live Limitless logo, which is usually printed across the chest.

Along with “Tous Unis” on the chest, the jersey also features the logo of Assistance Publique (Paris Hospitals AP-HP) on the right sleeve, as well as PSG’s “protect and respect” logo on the left sleeve.

The jersey sold out in just 12 hours over the weekend and was limited to 1,500 units. Retailing at 175€, the total raised comes out to 262,500€ (approximately $290,000). As per PSG’s website, all funds raised went to Assistance Publique Paris hospital healthcare staff.

Paris Saint-Germain is the latest large-scale institution to donate to the efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Prada, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent have all used their manufacturing facilities to produce protective masks and overalls for healthcare workers.

