lily-james-looks-particularly-chirpy-as-she-poses-with-freddie-fox-following-matt-smith-‘split’

Lily James was pictured with fellow actor Freddie Fox at the Les Miserables musical Gala Night in London last night, and now rumours are circulating that the pair are dating. Because that’s what happens when you’re famous and you stand next to someone at an event when you’re reportedly single.

And just don’t mention Laurence Fox…

The 30-year-old Mamma Mia star – who has allegedly split from The Crown’s Matt Smith after a five year relationship – laughed and smiled as she posed with Fox at the starry event, who is currently starring as real-life murderer Jeremy Bamber in ITV’s White House Farm. The pair were also photographed with famed musical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

Perhaps a West End musical for Lily and Freddie beckons?

Meanwhile, despite recent reports of Lily’s separation from former Dr Who’s Matt, it has also been claimed that the pair are still living together.

A source close to the pair told the Sun on Sunday: ‘Lily still has a place she could return to but she hasn’t yet.’

Previously speaking about the split, an insider added: ‘Things haven’t been right for a while, and a few months ago they decided to finally end it properly.

‘It has been difficult because they have many mutual friends, so hopefully it will all stay civilised. But for now the relationship is formally off.’

Sounds complicated…

Lily and Matt first met on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014.

Meanwhile, Lily will star as Mrs Winter in Netflix’s anticipated adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic Rebecca alongside Armie Hammer, Keeley Hawes and The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd.

The Baby Driver actress also takes the lead in upcoming mini-series The Pursuit of Love, a romantic period drama adapted from the novel by Nancy Mitford.





