lilly-pulitzer-just-launched-an-extremely-rare-surprise-sale

When Lilly Pulitzer holds its highly anticipated After Party Sale, thousands of shoppers wait in line virtually just for a chance to shop it. But aside from these two-day bi-annual events, you won’t see markdowns from this beloved brand too often — but today is different.

In what could be considered the best news we’ve heard all Wednesday, Lilly Pulitzer just launched a surprise sale offering 30 percent off select styles. The sale will run today through Friday at 11: 59 p.m. ET by using the promo code LILLYFAM upon checkout.

Best known best for its floral, preppy patterns, Lilly Pulitzer clothing embodies the cheerful, carefree spirit of summer in super wearable pieces. Whether you’re a die-hard Lilly fan or you made a goal of adding more color into a wardrobe comprised mostly of neutrals (same), there’s never been a better time to add some whimsical Lilly staples to your cart.

Among the sale, you’ll find all the makings of the new WFH uniform like velour robes, floral pajamas, and cozy pullover sweatshirts marked down, too. You can even give your at-home workouts the Lilly treatment with discounts on these leather-like leggings and floral running shorts.

If there’s one thing we know about Lilly Pulitzer sales, it’s that things don’t last long so it’s best not to take your chances. Below are some of our favorite pieces you can shop at the surprise sale now through Friday with the promo code LILLYFAM.

