lille-receive-multiple-bids-for-man-utd-and-tottenham-target-boubakary-soumare

Manchester United and Tottenham are both interested in Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, but they must act quickly as the Ligue 1 side have already received multiple offers for his signature, according to reports in France.

The 20-year-old has become a regular in the first team at Lille this season, appearing regularly in domestic action and in their unsuccessful Champions League campaign.

The imposing defensive midfielder came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain but moved to Lille in 2017 in the hope of more first team opportunities and he has blossomed since the switch.

French publication L’Equipe report that Manchester United and Tottenham have both shown an interest in the young midfielder, but there is plenty of competition for him in January.

Lille have reportedly already received six bids for Soumare ahead of the winter transfer window, although which clubs have made these offers has not been revealed.

Wolves made a bid of £34m for the France Under-21 international in the summer, which was rebuffed by Lille so any successful offer would likely have to be in excess of that amount.

The nature of any deal would also have to be discussed as the French side are thought to want Soumare back on loan for the rest of the season were they to agree to sell him in January.

Lille are currently battling for a Champions League place in Ligue 1, sitting fourth in the table but needing a top three finish to make it back into the premiere competition on the continent.

Soumare started all six Champions League games for Lille this season, including the two against Chelsea, although his team managed just one point in the group stage of the competition, drawing at home to Valencia.

In Ligue 1 he has made 17 appearances this campaign but is yet to score with goals not really a big part of his game.

The January transfer window is now open and Soumare’s future is set to be a big discussion point over the next month.

