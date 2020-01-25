lille-boss-refuses-to-rule-out-boubakary-soumare-transfer-amid-chelsea-&-man-utd-links

Christophe Galtier refused to be drawn into transfer speculation over the future of Boubakary Soumare ahead of Lille’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly chasing Soumare this month, with the Blues the apparent frontrunners for the 20-year-old.

Lille boss Galtier was asked if the PSG match might be the midfielder’s final game, but insisted he knew nothing of any impending transfer.

‘I don’t know. About Bouba Soumare, I don’t know,’ he said in the pre-match press conference.

‘No-one’s told me anything about his situation, maybe it won’t. I don’t know.

‘He wants to play and fight with the other players to win on Sunday. That’s certain.’

Blues boss Frank Lampard too was quizzed about Soumare during his press conference on Friday.

Chelsea reportedly have a £150million budget to spend in January, but the club have yet to make a single addition to their senior squad.

Lampard is focusing his efforts on signing a striker before the window closes and insisted the Blues weren’t trying to sign Soumare.

‘I’m aware of him as a player but he’s not on my radar for this window, to be fair,’ he said of Soumare.

‘We played against them [Lille] and I know he’s a good player but that’s one that’s not on the immediate radar, albeit he’s a good player. But he’s another club’s player.’

