lili-reinhart-is-strictly-against-altering-her-body-for-instagram-pictures-and-would-never-want-to-set-that-standard-for-herself!-check-out-what-she-said.

Lili Reinhart stayed true to herself and told Miley Cyrus on 2nd April, Thursday’s episode of her show “Bright Minded” that she is not in favour of altering her body for Instagram photos.

According to her people take Instagram or any social media platform to show themselves perfect. But in her point of view, she always took social media in a way that she doesn’t want to showcase a perfect version of herself. She told that she will never be able to live upto that expectation. The actress is 23 years old and one of her most popular film is Riverdale.

She continued with her speech by saying that if someone meets her in real then he or she won’t find her as she portrays herself on Instagram. If she tries to show herself as a perfectionist then that would be wrong because that’s not how she actually is. As per the actress, that would be a hard standard to set for herself. And she won’t be always able to keep up with that standard.

Moreover, she uses Instagram for various other reasons. She truly feels that Instagram is a medium for us to showcase our creative minds. We can show the good things happening in our life through Instagram. The highlights of our life can be shown through it.

But altering ourselves just for the sake of Instagram is not a good idea. She says that we will just hurt ourselves by doing that. Lili herself uses Instagram mostly to showcase her writing.

Her upcoming works name is “Swimming Lessons”. It is about love, grief, anxiety and And she plans to write a second part too, ot would be body focussed.