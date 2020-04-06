lili-reinhart-goes-makeup-free-on-instagram.-are-cole-sprouse-and-lili-reinhart-still-together?

Lili Reinhart is best known for her role in CW’s teen drama thriller show Riverdale. It is based on the popular comics Archie and she plays the iconic role of the blonde beauty Betty Cooper. Even with all the hype around her character and popularity, Reinhart isn’t afraid to show her real self on her social media. She has a lot of times showed off her no makeup look. Reinhart has said previously that she has cystic acne and has multiple times pointed out her pimples.

Lili Reinhart doesn’t hide her natural look.

Reinhart then followed suit and shared a video on her Instagram story. In the video she was in the backseat of her car and she wasn’t wearing any makeup. Reinhart has been comfortable with her skin and body and also pokes fun at her imperfections. She wrote along with the video that her pimple on the top of her nose says hi. There are many pictures of her on Instagram being all natural without any fear.

Her unflinching honesty is readily praised by her fans who call her an inspiration for all. Since there are many people who take a lot of pressure on themselves to look perfect in their pictures, it is a relief to see Lili Reinhart trying to move forward from those expectations.

Are Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart still together?

This all comes from Cole Sprouse’s lady love. The couple is a fan favourite but there were rumours going around that they broke up. Have they really? Last year in July there were reports going around that Riverdale couple broke up. Reinhart and Sprouse both came up on Instagram and posted pictures together, completely disregarding the rumours. They have been going pretty strong, proven by the recent picture of them kissing. Aren’t they just cute?