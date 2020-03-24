lil-yachty-just-paid-a-fan-$200-to-shave-his-eyebrows-off

Lil Yachty held a special talent show on Instagram Live yesterday during which he promised fans money via Cash App in exchange for entertainment. One fan took it to the extreme, though, and shaved his eyebrows off for $200.

The Atlanta rapper announced the talent show on Twitter. “SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING SHIT CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP.” The IG talent show kicked off at 5 pm EST and things got … interesting, particularly after the young man de-browed himself. Once the kid showed off his new look, Yatchy promised him that the money is on the way. “I got you. My word is my word.”

That’s not all Yatchy’s talent show shenanigans, of course. Fans went live and ate condoms, dog food, and stick deodorant, and two kids even fighting in an impromptu boxing match. Watch it all unfold below.

TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING SHIT CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP

— comeback season boat (@lilyachty) March 23, 2020

