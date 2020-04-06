lil-xan-and-noah-cyrus:-one-of-the-least-expected-couples-to-reunite-after-the-breakup

Quarantine is meant to be with self isolation and special after seeing the strict orders imposed all over, it’s highly necessary to be taken seriously. This news is about the controversial couple, Xan who is a rapper and Noah, the sister of Miley Cyrus, an American actress and singer.

Picture:eonline

It all dates back to 2018 when Lil Xan and Noah were dating with the former slipping into the latter’s DMs and that’s how they met. The relationship was short lived and came to an end in the month of September that very same year. The reason being that the image of Charlie Puth was pasted on Noah’s body and circulated around on social media.

Chances of them reuniting

The chances of them reuniting were bleak and never seemed to have taken place, however they were recently spotted on Friday in California in a big black coloured, Mercedes G-Wagon. The couple is expected to be together in their quarantine.

While Noah posted about her watching ‘the best 159 episodes of pretty LITTLE LIARS’, Xan has posted on his Instagram handle a picture of him quoted “Corona virus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it?”

Picture: Instagram

Sharp turn in their relationship

Their relationship after their breakup, in 2018 took a sharp turn when Noah shared with her fans that she was expecting a child. However 5 months later, the child dropped. After that, Xan even wrote to his fans that her fiance’s child was unexpected.

After that incident, them coming back together wasn’t seemingly possible, however it did in the year 2020. Despite the strict lockdown orders imposed in the USA, the couple is seen violation it for their good time.

The couple were sitting in the front, Xan driving and Noah sitting comfortably on the passenger seat, fearlessly with their dog with it’s head out from the back seat.