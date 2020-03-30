lil-wayne-reveals-he-skates-in-the-balenciaga-triple-s-on-‘sneaker-shopping’

Lil Wayne is this week’s guest on Sneaker Shopping to close out season 10 of the YouTube series. For the episode, the iconic rapper met up with host Joe La Puma at Neiman Marcus in Miami to browse the shelves and talk all things footwear.

Wayne began the episode by discussing how his classmates would ask him to draw the Nike Swoosh and adidas Three Stripes on their notebooks growing up. From there, he transitioned into New Orleans style and the impact Reebok had on the city.

As he has become obsessed with skateboarding over the years, Weezy also touched on his preferred skate footwear, revealing that he even likes to skate in high fashion sneakers like the Balenciaga Triple S.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lil Wayne broke down his deal with Supra and why it went south, his courtside style, and how he hasn’t been shopping in a mall in over 15 years. To hear Weezy discuss all of this and more, simply press play below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @Highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning quick updates to your inbox.

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next