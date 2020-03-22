lil-uzi-vert’s-‘eternal-atake’-sits-atop-the-‘billboard’-album-charts-for-a-second-consective-week

Despite being forced to delay the album more than a year after its intended release, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake was met with widespread acclaim and big sales. Indeed, the album debuted at No. 1, moving a total of 288,000 units. Of those, 278,000 were streaming equivalent album units, making it the fourth largest online debut ever and the largest since Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V. And now, thanks to an extra push from the deluxe version of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert finds himself atop the Billboard album charts once again.

Eternal Atake moved 247,000 units this week, a mere slight dip from last week. That makes it the first album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since Harry Styles’ Fine Line, from December. Billboard also reported that even if Uzi didn’t release the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, the album would have “most likely held at No. 1 for a second week.” Even a 70% drop in second-week sales would not have been enough to move it from the top spot.

As for the rest of the top five, Lil Baby holds down the No. 2 position with his My Turn album, which moved 77,000 units, and Bad Bunny comes in at No. 3 with YHLQMDLG, with 69,000 units moved. Niall Horan’s sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather, can be found at No. 4 and Jhene Aiko rounds out the top five with Chilombo.

Eternal Atake (Deluxe): LUV Vs. The World 2 is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

[via Billboard]