lil-uzi-vert’s-‘eternal-atake’-dominates-the-billboard-200-albums-chart-(again)

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second week in a row.

Last week, the album amassed 247,000 sales in the US, a slight decrease from its debut week (288,000 units sold). Eternal Atake is the first album of 2020 to dominate the Billboard album chart for two consecutive weeks.

The above numbers include the deluxe version, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2, which came out a couple of days after Eternal Atake, and included features from Gunna, Young Thug, Future, and many more.

The singles from Eternal Atake are doing pretty well, too. All songs from the album have entered Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, with seven songs featured in the Top 10, such as “Baby Pluto,” “Lo Mein,” and “Silly Watch.”

