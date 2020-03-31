lil-uzi-vert-is-ready-to-drop-more-new-music

Lil Uzi Vert might have just dropped his chart-topping EP Eternal Atake and deluxe album Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2 a few weeks ago, but the eccentric rapper says he’s already primed to release more new music.

On Monday, Uzi took to Twitter to tease fans that he “can’t wait to drop again” because he “got some shit.” He also elaborated on the new music, saying it “sound like the streets” and has got “vibes” comparable to his hit song “Baby Pluto.”

I can’t wait to drop again I got some shit 😏🔥.

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 30, 2020

This shit sound like the streets 🥺🔥

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 30, 2020

All Baby Pluto Vibes 💔💿.

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 31, 2020

This is not the first time Uzi has alluded to new music. Less than a week after his deluxe album came out, the rapper said he would release something new as soon as “HE” dropped off his own music. It’s unclear who exactly Uzi is referring to.

Soon as HE drop imma drop again.

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 19, 2020

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi’s Eternal Atake took over the Billboard charts with all 18 songs off the album occupying the Hot 100. It remains to be seen when the hitmaker will drop some more tunes to join Atake on the charts.

