lil-uzi-vert-easily-tops-artists-500-chart-for-second-straight-week

Lil Uzi Vert cruised to his second straight week at the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, racking up a staggering 322.8 million song streams for the week of March 13th through March 19th.

The rapper’s latest record, Eternal Atake, currently tops the Top 200 Albums chart, and its already solid standing there was further bolstered by the release of Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, a supplementary mixtape that’s part of the Eternal Atake deluxe edition. To that end, after tracks from Eternal Atake dominated the Top 100 Songs chart last week, Uzi placed three Lli Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 songs in the top 10 of that chart this week: “Myron” at Number Two (22 million streams), “Bean (Kobe)” at Number Five (17.6 million) and “Yessirskiii” at Number Six (15.5 million).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in at Number Two on the Artists 500 this week, about 240 million streams below Lil Uzi Vert, was Post Malone, who climbed back up the chart with 81.7 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again fell at Number Three with 80.7 million streams, while Lil Baby hit Number Four with 79.1 million streams as his latest record, My Turn, climbed to Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart. Meanwhile Drake landed at Number Five with 74.9 million streams and last week’s Number Two artist, Jhené Aiko slipped to Number Six with 68.9 million streams.

Roddy Ricch climbed back a few spots to Number Seven, notching 68.9 million streams as his hit “The Box” reclaimed the Number One spot on the Top 100 with 25.6 million streams. The Weeknd, Eminem and Billie Eilish rounded out the Top 10 in that order with 64.2 million, 60.9 million and 59.3 million song streams, respectively. Outside the Top 10, Houston rapper Don Tolliver jumped from Number 158 to Number 14 as he wracked up 51.4 million song streams following the release of his new album, Heaven or Hell, which bowed at Number Seven on the RS 200, moving 42,800 album-equivalent units.