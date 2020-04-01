lil-nas-x-just-won-april-fools’-day

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to initiate an April Fools’ joke. The 20-year-old musician tweeted that he was “never gay,” adding that he merely “said it to build up fuel for April Fools’ Day” — potentially mocking Public Enemy, who faked the whole Flavor Flav-is-fired debacle as a long-winded April Fools’ joke-slash-promo for their new album, which dropped earlier today.

In a follow-up tweet, Lil Nas X asked his followers “where the hoes at” before concluding, “ok I’m gay again.” One fan then replied to his tweets by saying “I knew it yo his outfits be too gay. Gay ndon’t wear that,” to which Nas retweeted.

Lil Nas X came out as gay last year on June 30, the last day of Pride Month. “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he said, referencing the lyrics from a track on his EP, 7.

Prior to trolling fans for April Fools’ Day 2020, Nas was taken back by an April Fools joke that insisted he tested positive for something. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, he was rightfully fearful tweeting, “This scared me and I know I haven’t tested positive for shit.”

i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys.

— nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next