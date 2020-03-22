lil-nas-x-“drops”-lil-uzi-vert-collab-track-&-trolls-us-all

Lil Nas X is using his time in self-isolation to troll us all. Last night, he took to Twitter to debut a new track titled “Don’t Want It” featuring Lil Uzi Vert — a collab the pair have been talking about since last summer. His reveal came along with album art, a click-through link, and a lot of fan hype.

It didn’t take long, however, for that hype to turn into disappointment, as the track Lil Nas X teased doesn’t actually exist. Instead, the click-through link takes you to an infuriating, one-hour long “Panini” whistle loop. Try it for yourself below.

After clicking the link and discovering they’d just been played, fans took to Twitter to let him know that getting our collective hopes up isn’t cool (even if it was pretty funny). Take a look at the reactions below.

