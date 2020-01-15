lil-boosie-says-he-didn’t-beat-up-george-zimmerman

January 15, 2020 | 12: 33pm | Updated January 15, 2020 | 12: 36pm

Two Florida men, it seems, did not brawl at a Walmart.

Rapper Boosie Badazz, formerly Lil Boosie, is hitting back against claims that he and George Zimmerman came to blows in the parking lot of a Miami big box store.

Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of the 2012 killing of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla.

According to the online rumors, Boosie recognized Zimmerman — who recently filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Martin family — and confronted him by saying, “Hey, you that fat-ass n—a who killed Trayvon right?”

Boosie, 37, informed his followers and fans on Instagram late Tuesday night: “Service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George [Zimmerman] in my life, but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone.”

The viral tweets, however, claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was in custody after sustaining facial injuries, a busted lip and nose, while Zimmerman was left hospitalized after suffering a seizure from being knocked “out cold” by Hatch, Complex reports.

The tall tale, apparently spurred by the anonymous social media account My Mix Tapez, went so far as to claim that Zimmerman was “reaching for his gun” as Hatch approached him and that Lil Boosie was arrested.

Not so, Boosie said in his Insta statement: “George don’t know me. Talking ’bout I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.”

The “Superbad: The Return of Boosie Bad Azz” rapper previously served five years in a Louisiana prison on gun and drug charges, and was busted on similar charges last year in George.

The recording artist, who is based in Baton Rouge, LA but visiting Miami for a radio spot, used the bizarre rumor to plug his ramen noodle brand, a collaboration with fellow rapper Master P’s “Rap Noodles,” which will be available in Walmart this Friday.

“They’re the best noodles you ever tasted in the world,” he hypes.