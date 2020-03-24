Lil Boosie Clarifies His Comments About Zaya Wade — Says He Has Nothing Against Gay People

Lil Boosie recently had social media users split on when it came to what he said about Dwyane Wade’s acceptance of his daughter coming out as transgender. The rapper took to Instagram to clarify his comments.

Boosie infamously went on a rant about how the basketball player should not let Zaya Wade undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Not only did fans believe that the rapper shouldn’t publicly speak about someone’s child but they also brought up the point that Dwayne has said nothing about letting Zaya go under the knife. The athlete only revealed that Zaya will be going by she/her pronouns and changing the way that she dresses.

Meanwhile, others agreed with the rapper when he said that 12-years-old is too young to make a decision as big as that one.

The Louisiana native went back on social media to further explain what he meant.

He wanted to make it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with gay people but he was reflecting on what he was like at that age.

‘I got gay people around me, I ain’t got nothing against no gay people. I got gay people work for me, I got gay people in my family. All I said [about Zaya] was don’t do that to him. I ain’t got nothing against gay nobody. I love people. I don’t hate white people, I don’t hate black people. I don’t hate people. All I said was don’t do that to him. That’s all I said. At 11 or 12 I don’t know if I’m going shopping at Dillard’s or Footlocker. Ya heard? I don’t know if I’m going to college or staying. Big decisions I can’t make yet.’

Boosie admitted weeks ago that many people told him that he was in the wrong — including his mother.

What do you think about the rapper’s new comments?



