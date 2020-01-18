‘liked-my-trailer-more’:-dad-saif-ali-khan-unhappy-with-daughter-sara’s-love-aaj-kal-2-trailer

Who is Sara Ali Khan?













Ever since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2 has been released, Twitter has gone into a tizzy. While many are calling it the best trailer of the year so far, there are many who are left totally unimpressed by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s acting.

Papa Saif Ali Khan’s reaction

Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

“Ahmmm..I don’t know why.. I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She is my daughter. Ahmmm.. I kind of liked my trailer more. What to say? But, I wish them all the best,” said Saif Ali Khan about the trailer.

“It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” Saif Ali Khan, who was the original star of the movie, had earlier said.

Social media reaction

Many said that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are trying too desperately to act and that shows, while few said that the trailer lacked the original Love Aaj Kal had. ‘Flop show,’ ‘pathetic acting’, ‘Kartik Aaryan can’t play anything other than Kartik Aaryan’, ‘Trying too desperately to act’, ‘terribly missing Saif and Deepika in the trailer’ were some of the reactions to the trailer on Youtube and Twitter.

Kartik – Sara’s love saga

While there have been reports of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan calling off their relationship to focus on their respective careers, their love story began on the sets of the film. After the film’s shoot got over, Sara had said, “Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”