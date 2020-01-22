like-love-island-new-girl-rebecca’s-contraceptive-patch,-but-don’t-like-the-pill?-here-are-some-other-birth-control-options

Rebecca Gormley, the new contestant on Love Island, is causing quite a stir – and not just because of her frisson with Callum Jones.

The 21-year-old with ‘hair of a goddess’ made a big entrance, but it was the small patch on her thigh that most viewers clocked during Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island.

Dressed in her Greek goddess costume, what appears to be an Evra contraceptive patch was clearly visible.

I love Rebecca wearing her contraceptive patch (I think?) on her thigh like that. Go on my son #LoveIsIand — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) January 21, 2020

Although women of Twitter were quick to stan, some seemed confused by the patch.

A contraceptive patch prevents pregnancy by releasing hormones into your body – similar to the contraceptive pill.

But unlike the pill, you don’t have to worry about remembering to take it every day, or whether being sick might affect it. Seems like a smart move, frankly.

That said, the patch does not protect against STIs, so condoms are also necessary for truly safe sex on the island of amor.

While we applaud women who wear the patch and their health-positive attitudes, the patch – or the pill – isn’t right for everyone. Here are some other contraceptive options for women.

What is the coil? What is an IUS or IUD?

An IUS (intrauterine system) and IUD (intrauterine device), are almost the same thing – but with one key difference. Confusingly, both are called the coil.

Both are small T-shaped devices that a doctor or nurse puts inside your womb, which stop you getting pregnant.

But an IUS releases the hormone progesterone into the womb, while the IUD, or copper coil, releases copper instead.

They are more than 99% effective. The IUS can last between 3 and 5 years, while the IUD lasts between 5 and 10 years. Luckily in the UK, they are both free, so no worries about getting a new one.

The IUD, or copper coil, is suitable for almost everyone – including HIV positive. The IUS is OK for most women, and might be a good alternative for anyone who suffered bad side effects from the oestrogen in the combined pill.

How is the coil fitted?

A GP or nurse holds the vagina open, a bit like a smear test, and inserts the coil through the cervix and into the womb. It shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes, and can be done at any time during your cycle.

Two small threads then dangle into the top of the vagina. You can use these threads to check that the device is still in place, but don’t worry – they don’t get in the way of any enjoyable activity.

How does the coil work?

The hormonal coil (IUS) works similarly to the contraceptive pill, while the copper coil (IUD) changes the mucus inside the cervix, which makes it more difficult for sperm to survive.

They both can stop a fertilised egg from implanting in the womb.

What are the side effects of a coil?

Having the coil fitted is uncomfortable, we won’t lie to you. Some women find it painful, and have cramps for a few hours. You might also have a period for a few days.

It can cause heavier, longer or more painful periods in the first few months. Many experience spotting – minor bleeding – between periods.

The IUS can stop periods altogether, like the progesterone-only pill, and can affect skin, weight, libido or breasts. But the IUD is hormone-free, so it should not affect you like that. It is also not compromised by antibiotics.

What are the risks of a coil?

There is a small chance of pelvic infection, or of the device becoming pushed out of place or dislodged. In very rare cases, a coil can cause a painful – but not dangerous – hole in the womb.

There is some evidence linking an IUD with a higher chance of recurring thrush, but there is none linking IUDs to heightened risks of cancer, and they are safe for breastfeeding mothers.

Neither coil protects against STIs, so you should still use condoms.

What is the contraceptive injection?

The contraceptive injection, which many might remember from the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, puts progesterone into your bloodstream, like the progesterone-only pill.

There are three different types: Depo-provera, Sayana Press and Noristerat. Depo-Provera and Noristerat go in your bum or your upper arm, while Sayana Press can go in your abdomen or thigh. They are more than 99% effective.

Depo-provera, the most common, lasts for 13 weeks. Sayana Press also lasts for 13 weeks and can be self-injected, but is not available everywhere yet. Noristerat lasts for 8 weeks, and is less common in the UK.

The advantage of the injection is that you don’t have to remember to take a pill every day, but you do have to remember to have a repeat injection before it expires.

Most women can have the injection, including women who struggle with the oestrogen in the combined contraceptive pill.

What are the risks of the contraceptive injection?

As with any injection, there is a small risk of infection at the site, and in very rare cases some people might have an allergic reaction.

Depo-Provera can cause slight thinning in the bones. That sounds more serious than it is, and it goes away once you stop the injection.

What are the side effects of the contraceptive injection?

Like the progesterone-only pill, it can cause weight gain and breast tenderness, affect moods and periods.

It can also take up to a year to fully wear off and for your fertility to return to normal. Remember, it does not protect against STIs.

What is the contraceptive implant?

The implant (Nexplanon) is a small plastic rod that goes under the skin in your arm, which releases progesterone into your blood and stops you ovulating.

It works similarly to the injection, but prevents pregnancy for up to three years. It is more than 99% effective.

How is the contraceptive implant fitted?

After a local anesthetic to numb the area, a nurse or GP puts it in your upper arm, under the skin. It can be removed at any time by a professional.

What are the side effects of the contraceptive implant?

Some bruising or tenderness on your arm is common, and it could affect your period.

For many women it stops periods altogether, which can be disconcerting or convenient depending on your outlook.

As with any hormonal contraceptive, it can cause mood swings, headaches and tenderness in your boobs.

What are the risks of the implant?

The implant is suitable for most women, except for some with a history of heart disease, but it can be affected by medication.

In rare cases, the site where the implant has been fitted can become infected. And remember, you still need to wear a condom for safe sex.