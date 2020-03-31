Like father, like daughter: South Star Vijay’s daughter looks equally HOT

South star Vijay’s daughter Sasha Vijay is hot and gorgeous like her father. Check it here.

Tamil Superstar Vijay is one good-looking dude, and his fans can vouch for that!!

Thalapathi Vijay has a huge fan following and his fans follow him and adore him for his greatness.

In a recent picture that went viral of Vijay’s daughter Sasha Vijay, Vijay’s fans went ‘aww’ at seeing the girl’s transformation as she looked equally hot and gorgeous as her father.

Check out the picture of Sasha Vijay and you will love her for her looks.

Truly adorable is Sasha and she is just like Vijay!!