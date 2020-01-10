like-chernobyl,-animals-are-thriving-in-fukushima’s-‘exclusion-zone’

It’s been nearly ten years since the terrifying nuclear meltdown at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant was caused by a deadly earthquake and tsunami.

Just as with Chernobyl in 1986, authorities evacuated the local population and set up an ‘exclusion zone’ around the plant due to the high levels of radiation.

But it appears that wild animals have begun to thrive in an area devoid of humans.

Fukushima’s exclusion zone was divided into several regions based on how the radiation spread.

Now, researchers from the University of Georgia have been able to set up cameras in each of these regions and have collected over 267,000 images from two 60-day periods to show how wildlife is returning to the area.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Our results represent the first evidence that numerous species of wildlife are now abundant throughout the Fukushima Evacuation Zone, despite the presence of radiological contamination,’ said James Beasley, an associate professor at the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory and the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University.

The study, published in the Journal of Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, reports that more than 20 species, including wild boar, Japanese hare, macaques, pheasant, fox and the raccoon dog – a relative of the fox – are alive and well in various areas of the landscape.

‘This suggests these species have increased in abundance following the evacuation of people,’ Beasley said.

It echoes findings the team made in Chernobyl showing that wildlife there was also increasing despite the levels of radiation that keep humans away from the area.

‘This research makes an important contribution because it examines radiological impacts to populations of wildlife, whereas most previous studies have looked for effects to individual animals,’ said Thomas Hinton, a professor at the Institute of Environmental Radioactivity at Fukushima University and a member of the research team.

For 120 days, cameras captured over 46,000 images of wild boar. Over 26,000 of those images were taken in the completely uninhabited area, compared to approximately 13,000 in the ‘restricted’ and 7,000 in the inhabited regions.

‘The terrain varies from mountainous to coastal habitats, and we know these habitats support different types of species. To account for these factors, we incorporated habitat and landscape attributes such as elevation into our analysis,’ Beasley said.

‘Based on these analyses, our results show that level of human activity, elevation and habitat type were the primary factors influencing the abundance of the species evaluated, rather than radiation levels.’

The Fukushima disaster took place on March 11, 2011 and – along with Chernobyl – has been classed as a Level 7 event on the International Nuclear Event Scale.