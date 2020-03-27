like-a-typical-aries-nancy-pelosi-is-putting-her-birthday-festivities-on-hold

In true Aries fashion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to forego her birthday celebrations to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. People reports that her birthday was on Thursday, but she explained during a briefing that she wouldn’t officially celebrate until she could do it with family.

“I’m not celebrating, though, until I can hug my grandbabies,” she told reporters, according to USA Today. “Waiting for that day.” Pelosi and her husband, Paul, have five children and nine grandchildren.

According to Horoscope.com, Aries are generally “trailblazers” as well as “passionate and independent.” Pelosi fits the bill and her decision to safeguard herself and her family is in keeping with the CDC’s guidelines on how to stop the spread of coronavirus.

After the quick mention of her birthday, Pelosi was back to business (“A Ram needs to be 100% committed to the task at hand,” Horoscope.com explains.). After passing the 880-page stimulus bill, she insisted that there was more work to do, including procuring funding for “testing and treatments,” as well as working to “increase the amount of people who qualify for family and medical leave and provide stronger protections for first responders.”

“The bill that was passed in the Senate last night and that we will take up tomorrow is about mitigation,” Pelosi said after the bill made its way through all the political red tape, according to Politico. “There’s so many things we didn’t get in any of these bills yet in the way that we need to.”