lightfoot-extends-cps-closure-until-april-20

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is extending the closure of Chicago Public Schools until April 20.

In her State of the City address Thursday, Lightfoot outlined additional details.

“In consultation with Dr. Arwady, and Dr. Janice Jackson and her team at CPS, given what we anticipate as the continued upward trajectory of the virus spread, I am announcing now that Chicago Public Schools will be closed through April 20th with students returning on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020,” she said. “We need to give parents and guardians plenty of advance notice about this reality and the ability to plan.”

While school buildings may be closed, CPS continues to provide daily meals for students in need.

The school system has already provided more than half a million meals in three days since the schools closed.

Lightfoot also reiterated her order for all sick Chicagoans to stay home.

Under the Order, any resident of the City of Chicago diagnosed with COVID-19 or showing symptoms may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings.

Today, at my direction, the Department of Public Health issued an order that until further notice, if you are sick with respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, or shortness of breathe, but also, and importantly if you are beginning to feel sick – body aches, fatigue, sore throat – you too are ordered to stay home unless seeking medical care, or other essentials like food. If you violate this order, there will be consequences. Be smart, be safe, and stay home if you are sick. That’s an order. Mayor Lightfoot

The city is suspending collection for traffic and parking tickets, as well as utility bills, until April 30.

Law firms and collection agencies will cease collection efforts. The only tickets issued will be for public safety violations.

Lightfoot also announced the creation of the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund.

“This fund will start with more than $100 million in targeted, low-interest loans to severely impacted small businesses,” Lightfoot said.

In addition for small business, Lightfoot said the city will be extending the due dates for tax payments until April 30 • Bottled Water Tax • Checkout bag tax • Amusement tax • Hotel Accommodation tax • Restaurant Tax • Parking Tax