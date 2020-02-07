Light rain and snow expected this evening across St. Louis metro

Forecasters expect a brief return of light rain and snow to the St. Louis metro area on Friday afternoon and evening. It probably won’t amount to much — maybe a half-inch of snow.Gary Schmocker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said the precipitation will likely start off as a light rain or mixture of rain and snow, then change over to mainly snow. He said it probably will begin after 3 p.m. and be over around 10 p.m. Friday will warm up to about 38 degrees.Schmocker said it will probably be too warm for any accumulation until Friday night, he said. A little snow could accumulate on grassy areas, and also on elevated surfaces such as rooftops and cars, but the roads will be mainly west or a little slushy. It won’t drop below 32 degrees until Friday evening.

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring posted this forecast for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

In the St. Louis metro area, Saturday should be partly cloudy with a high of 35 to 38 degrees. On Sunday, forecasters expect a high of around 48. Early Sunday morning, there could be a brief period of snowfall, mainly on the east side of the metro area, changing over to rain as the temperature warms up, Schmocker said.

