In the world of high fashion, a phenomenon often observed is the unsmiling faces of models as they strut down the runway. This longstanding practice raises an intriguing question: why don’t models ever smile during fashion shows ? The answer lies in a combination of factors ranging from aesthetic tradition to symbolism and artistic expression.

The Stoic Aesthetic on the Runway

Emphasizing the Clothes over the Model

The essence of a fashion show is, undeniably, the clothes being showcased. Designers aim to draw attention straight to their creations rather than to the models wearing them. An unsmiling face, thus, plays a crucial role in ensuring that viewers’ eyes are not diverted from the apparel.

Maintaining an Air of Elegance and Accessibility

A stoic demeanor is often associated with sophistication and luxury. In contrast, smiles are frequently perceived as too commercial or casual, hence less fitting in a high-fashion context. Therefore, maintaining a serious expression aids in fostering an air of elegance tied closely with haute couture.

As we journey into the history of this enduring trend, it becomes evident that such practices have roots deep within societal evolution.

The Historical Roots of the Unflappable Face

Vintage High Fashion Norms

In early high-fashion eras, models were projected as unreachable figures shrouded in mystique – individuals from an exclusive stratum far removed from ordinary life. A non-smiling face became synonymous with this elusive charm and luxury.

This focus on clothing over facial expressions has evolved alongside changes within the modeling industry itself.

An Unwavering Focus on Fashion

Models as Canvases for Designer’s Vision

Models are often viewed as living mannequins, their main task being to display the designer’s artistic vision. Smiling or any other expressive action might skew this vision, hence the insistence on keeping a neutral countenance.

The modeling industry has evolved significantly over time, with notions of glamour making way for minimalism.

From Glamour to Minimalism: the Evolution of Modelling

The Shift in Fashion Aesthetics

Over the years, fashion has gradually moved towards a more minimalist aesthetic. This shift further reinforces the need for an impassive face which aligns well with minimalistic themes and stark sophistication.

However, beyond aesthetics and focus on clothes, models’ impassive faces also symbolically represent strength and independence.

A Symbol of Power and Female Independence

The Strong Silent Type

An unsmiling model is frequently perceived as a strong, independent woman. The stoic expression serves as a non-verbal representation of her fortitude, resistance against societal norms, and ability to carve her own path.

As we delve deeper into the symbolism associated with unsmiled faces in fashion shows, it becomes apparent how closely linked it is to society’s perception of distinct social status.

The Model: a Reflection of Distinct Social Status

High Fashion as a Symbol of Exclusivity

In many ways, high fashion industries reinforce stratification within society. The serious expressions seen on runway models reflect the exclusivity and distinction associated with luxury brands.

Fashion often overlaps with artistry, adding another layer of complexity to understanding why models seldom smile.

Fashion Mingling with Artistic Expression

Designers’ Collections as Artworks

Many designers view their collections as works of art demanding undivided attention and serious appreciation. Seen in this light, models are but the canvas on which these artworks are displayed; hence, any distraction – such as a smile – is avoided.

The industry’s perspective on emotion and smiling is shifting, albeit slowly.

The Changing Industry Perspective on Emotion and Smiling

Breaking the Mold: smiles on the Runway

In recent years, there has been a slight shift with some designers encouraging models to show more emotions, including smiles. The change, though gradual, indicates an evolving fashion landscape that increasingly values authenticity alongside aesthetics.

Whether rooted in aesthetic tradition, artistic expression or symbolic representation of strength and status, the reasons behind unsmiling faces on runways are multifaceted. As attitudes evolve and lines blur between high-end fashion and streetwear, we might just start seeing more smiles lighting up our catwalks.

