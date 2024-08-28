Introducing a simple and rapid trick to put on tights without snagging them: easily avoid holes. This tried-and-true hack will save you the frustration of dealing with runs in your stockings, ensuring they stay intact and look great for as long as possible. With just a few household items and some careful techniques, you can prolong the life of your tights considerably.

Preparation before putting on your tights: easy steps

The importance of preparation

Proper preparation before wearing your tights is an essential stage often overlooked. Done correctly, it can greatly increase their lifespan and keep them run-free.

The necessary tools

Apart from your pair of tights, you need very few tools : socks, hairspray, nail clippers, and nail files.

Socks protect your toes from catching onto the tights’ mesh.

Hairspray hardens the fibres reducing chances of running.

Nail clippers and nail files smoothen rough edges that could cause snags.

This concludes our preparatory phase. Next, we discuss how selecting the right size can prevent unnecessary tension on your tights.

Selecting the correct size to avoid unnecessary strain

Picking out the perfect fit

Finding the correct size is crucial; too small, they’re more likely to tear; too big, they might sag or bunch up awkwardly. Choosing the right denier count (thickness of the tights) also plays a significant role in durability. Opt for tights with at least 12 deniers for a strong yet transparent pair.

Checking for specific mentions

“Resistant” or “long-lasting resistance” are indications of quality. Brands such as Lycra® or those using elastane fibres tend to be more durable.

Now that you have the right size and type of tights, let’s focus on an often overlooked detail – your hands and feet.

Your hands and feet condition: the first defence against snags

Maintaining smooth nails

To prevent snagging, it’s important to keep your fingernails and toenails well-trimmed and filed. Rough nail edges are a common cause of runs in tights.

Using socks

As suggested by TikTok user @sarah.kassmi, try wearing socks before putting on your tights. It prevents your toes from catching onto the mesh, reducing the risk of runs amidst the strain between toe and shoe.

Understanding how to handle your tights is fundamental. Let’s now consider a foolproof method to don them safely.

The fail-safe technique to put on tights without risk

Gently does it

When putting on your tights, treat them gently. The less tension applied, the lesser chances of getting a run. Take one leg at a time, slowly pulling them up without yanking or pulling too hard.

The sock strategy

Wear a pair of socks as you slide your hand into each leg. This further ensures that your nails don’t catch onto the material unnecessarily.

This takes care of most situations where runs might occur when putting them on. But can we make them even more resistant ? Absolutely, with the surprising fridge trick !

The refrigerator hack: a surprising method to strengthen your tights

Chilling your tights

A little-known method to make your tights more resilient is to refrigerate them. After purchase, wet your new pair of tights, wring out the excess water gently and place them in a sealed bag in the refrigerator overnight. The cold temperature strengthens the fibres, making them less prone to runs.

Yet there are other daily-use products that can turn into saviours for our tights.

Everyday products that save your tights: nail polish and hairspray

Nail Polish

An application of clear nail polish around small holes and snags can stop them from growing larger. It acts as a sealant, stopping threads from unravelling further.

Hairspray

Spraying a thin layer of hairspray on your tights before wearing them makes the fibres stiffer and reduces the risk of getting runs. This was shared by TikTok user @sarah.kassmi as part of her foolproof approach.

A final piece of advice revolves around care and storage of these delicate items.

Care and storage: best practices to extend your tights’ lifespan

Hand washing is key

Overtime, washing machines can cause considerable damage to delicate hosiery like tights. Hand wash them instead, soaking in warm soapy water for a few minutes before rinsing off.

Appropriate storage

Treat your stockings like fine silk. Store them away from rough surfaces to prevent unexpected snags, and avoid folding them with sharp-edged accessories.

With these easy-to-follow practices, you should be able to get the maximum wear out of your favourite pairs of tights.

And there we have it ! From picking the right size to storing them properly, this guide has hopefully given you effective strategies to keep your tights intact for as long as possible. It’s all about being mindful in each step of wearing and caring for these delicate items. Happy styling !

4.9/5 - (12 votes)